Carpet Museum enriches its collection

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has added a new exhibit to its fund.The museum's collection has been enriched? with a new and unique sample -?Sor-Sor? carpet donated by the Italian carpet collector Erminio Bottini.

The prayer rug belongs to Shirvan carpet group (1811). With its perfect composition and color scheme, it has taken its rightful place in the museum's collection.

The Carpet Museum expressed their deep gratitude to Erminio Bottini and Stefano Ionescu (Rome) for their invaluable support in returning the Azerbaijani carpet to its historical homeland.

Notably, the museum's director Shirin Melikova met Erminio Bottini last year at a carpet exhibition held by Stefano Ionescu in Turin.

"It was an unforgettable meeting, we talked about the beauty of Azerbaijani carpets and that one life is not enough to comprehend the depth and beauty of our carpets. In the midst of the pandemic, Mr. Bottini decided to donate to the museum a beautiful and very rare in its composition prayer carpet and books of his authorship.The carpet will be exhibited in our permanent exposition. The museum visitors will have a chance to enjoy it in near future, said Melikova.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.



