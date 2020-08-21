Carpet Museum displays traditional headdress

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented another exhibits from its "Textile, Clothing, Embroidery collection".

Headdresses and head decorations, distinguished by their originality and diversity, reflected women’s ethnic affiliations, as well as their social and age differences.

The arakhchin (a skull cap) is a traditional headdress.which boasts vibrant decorations and artistic embroidery. It was fastened with clamps or cord beneath the jaw. The top of an arakhchin was covered with orpek (a headscarf), kelaghai, and other scarves that were pinned with decorated head pins.

Earlier, the Carpet Museum provided insight into unique type of bird pendant and traditional bag known as chanta.

Amulets in the form of birds, most of which were hollow, with triangular slits on the base and a loop on the back, were widely used in Azerbaijan.

The small handbag (chanta) was made using pile and flat-woven techniques to carry small objects. In ancient times, it was also known as a govlug.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.











