National Library presents sheet music collections

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual collections of sheet music by Azerbaijani composers with the support of the Ministry of Education.

The sheet music collections were published as part of the project "From the National Musical Treasury", which is being implemented since 2019.

The virtual library is open for teachers and students of music and arts schools. These unique collections feature sheet music previously published in the 50s-80s of the last century.

The collections include works of prominent Azerbaijani composers like Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Azer Rzayev, Elmira Nazirova, stored in the library`s fund.

All eleven collections, published in an edition of 300 copies, were distributed to music and art schools operating under the Ministry of Culture and other educational institutions. The work on this project is still underway.

Founded in 1922, the library houses books, printed materials, newspapers, maps, dissertations and various records.

The hall has been provided with alphabetical catalogs of the books in different languages. The rare books, as well as the books about Azerbaijan covering the period until 1920 are stored in the rare book and library museum.