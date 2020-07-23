TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Film on Karabakh war shot in Baku

23 July 2020 [11:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova
 
"Sabah" Creative Studiol has shot a new feature film about the Karabakh war. The film was premired  on AzTV on July 19. 
 
The film "Family Portrait in Oil" tells about the life of a man named Chingiz, whose only son, a student-artist, became the martyr at the Karabakh war. Unable to bear the loss of his son, his wife also dies. Despite all hardships, Chingiz found the strength to help a neighbor whose son is seriously ill.
 
The scriptwriter and director of the film is Siraj Mustafayev, photograper - Fakhir Samadoghlu, music composer - Vusal Omarov, artist  -Elyaz Safarov, producer - Sharif Gurbanaliev. 
 
The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan`s historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.
 
More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.
 
Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.
