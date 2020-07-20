Film on eminent scientist shot in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary film has been made on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of prominent scientist, acamedician Abdulla Garayev.

The film was shot at the initiative of ANAS Institute of Physiology named after the prominent scientist, science.gov.az repored.

The documentary tells about the life of the scientist, whose name is written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijani science.

The film provides a lot of details on Abdulla Garayev's scientific researchers as well as his pedagogical and social activities.

Through his life, Abdulla Garayev conducted various psychological researches, in particular, the physiology of interoreceptors (to clarify the role of interoreceptors in metabolism). His main scientific works were devoted to questions of general physiology, metabolism, and body reactivity. He proved the effect of the nervous system on the phagocytic properties of leukocytes. Academician Abdulla Karaev created a theory about the role of red blood cells as mobile carbohydrate depots of the body.

