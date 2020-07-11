Take part in virtual journey to Lerik

By Azernews





Following "Let's Get to Know Our Country" project, Yasamal Centralized Library System has launched a new project "Virtual Journey to our Motherland" project.

This time, a virtual tour was organized to Lerik region. The video provides general information about the region and highlights its magnificent flora and fauna.

Here you can spend your time relaxing in green forests such as Razvanabad, Band, Khanagah, Tikabend, Bilna in their full splendor.

The video captures all the beauty of local rivers Zirvand, Ag, Vazaru, Gunashli, Orand and breathetaking waterfalls Galab, Gunashli, Chayrund, Buludul.

Historically developed crafts such as carpet weaving, blacksmithing, woodworking, blacksmithing are showcased in the video.

Famous for its diverse cuisine, Lerik is a foodie paradise with a bounty of delicious food like qutabs, lavangi and various pilaf recipes.

Lerik can be proud with its centenarians. The region is known for a large number of people who are over 100 years old.

The video features centenarians like Shirali Muslimov (168 years old), Mahmud Eyvazov (150 years old),Majid Agayev (145 years old), Gizil Guliyev (120 years old).

The video is availbale on YouTube.