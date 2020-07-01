Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan looks for young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan will host International online festival "In Search of Talented Kids" on July 11.

The main goal of the online festival is to identify young talents, demonstrate their abilities and encourage them to reach new achievements.

The contest is open for young talents from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The festival will be held in the following areas:

- Reading skills in a native language - Preparation and presentation of the trailer for a read book (in video format);

- Poem reading

- Performance of a small production ( with participation of any family member);

- Performance of an Azerbaijani or Uzbek song, national dance, performance on a national musical instrument;

- Unique skills and talents in any field (showing your skills in a short period of time, good memory, preparation of any layout for a short period of time, etc.);

- Sports and acrobatic abilities.

Those wishing to take part in the online festival should provide personal information (name and surname, information about their school and class, as well as which genre they will participate in the project).

Send all required information to the following e-mail:

culcenter.az@gmail.com

After confirming the application from the Cultural Center, the student will receive the right to participate in the festival.

Students who show their best at the festival will be awarded with honorary diplomas and gifts from the Cultural Center.