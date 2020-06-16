By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Good news for Azerbaijani animation artists!

A new award for category “Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film” has been established for the upcoming ANIMAFILM Festival in cooperation with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA) and with the support of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

This year`s winner of the ANIMAFILM Festival has a chance to attend Annecy Festival 2020 in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation. Return flight to France and accommodation of the winner will be covered by IFA.

Moreover, ANIMAFILM will also delight animation artists with another award for the “Best Azerbaijani Screenplay for a Short Animated Film” in partnership with Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan

The winner will be awarded with a valuable photo camera. The screenplay should be linked to one of the following themes: diversity, tolerance, multiculturalism, human rights, women rights or climate change.

Deadline for applications: 30.06.2020

For more information, please visit: ANIMAFILM

Notably the third ANIMAFILM Festival will be held in two cities of Azerbaijan, Baku and Sheki on October 14-18.

The festival is supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Sheki City Executive Power, Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, Embassy of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Nizami Cinema Center, Mujru Publishing, Barat Abdullayev and other partners and sponsors.