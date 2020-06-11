Winners of short film contest announced

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A short film contest, co-organized by Era Theater and the Integration Center of Georgian Azerbaijanis has been completed.

From May 6 to 27, the festival received over 10 short films, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan reported.

Along with creative fantasies, the competition focused on the topicality of the films and their numerous social challenges during the contest, which consisted of three stages.

Takinto account the review of social network users, the first place went to Sahil Huseynov's "Dream", the second to Elnur Velizade's "Color of Death", the third to Sanan and Kanan Sharifov's "Gambling Victim".

Anar Rafigoghlu, artistic director of the "Era Theater", which is a part of the Azerbaijani community organizations operating in Georgia, stressed that the contest organizers implemented the project in order to close the gap created during the strict quarantine in Georgia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to draw the attention of Azerbaijani people to creative work.

The contest was also aimed at increasing the interest of young people to the art, theater and cinema.

Expressing special gratitude to the Integration Center of Georgian Azerbaijanis, the artistic director emphasised that they see the effective results of their joint project and if supported, they intend to organize various contests in the future.



