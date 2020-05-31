International Watercolor Festival wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival has wrapped up.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists Union, the State Painting Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan (local branch of the International Watercolor Society – IWS Globe) and Khatai Art Gallery, the art project aims to promote watercolor painting, showing the country's rich culture, historical monuments and nature through art.

Over 500 watercolor paintings from more than 20 countries were submitted to the competition timed to the Republic Day (May 28).

The first place went to Ekaterina Shilyayeva, Ilham Mirzoyev was placed second, while Chonkhet Phanwichien was third. The fourth place went to Nizami Asad by choice of Khatai Art Gallery.

Carlos Pavon, Chainarong Wirunphat, Jafarov Intigam, Tess Lisowska, Viktor Novotnyi were awarded with incentive prizes.

The jury included Sabina Iskandarova (Azerbaijan), Atanur Dogan (Canada), Ilya Ibrayev (Russia), Nader Mohazabnia (Iran), Ihor Yurchenko (Ukraine), Subban Mammadov, Jalal Agayev, Khasay Mirzoyev.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Though its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the Society aims at promoting brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.



