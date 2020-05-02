Mugham Center presents another lecture

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center continues to present lectures about Azerbaijan`s musical instruments, aimed at promotion of national music culture.

The last lecture provided insight into a pear-shaped stringed instrument named oud.

Oud is a pear-shaped stringed instrument with 11 or 13 strings grouped in 5 or 6 courses. Four strings of the musical instrument were likened to the four elements of nature: fire, water, earth, air. It was often depicted in the works of miniature painting.

Over the centuries, oud has been transformed several times. Modern oud is a six-stringed musical instrument. Here five strings are paired, and the sixth is unpaired, attached separately.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

International Mugham Center has successfully implemented a number of scientific conferences and discussions from the project cycle of the round table dedicated to mugham art and other genres of music, history and problems of Azerbaijani folk musical instruments, etc.