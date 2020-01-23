World-famous musicians to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Society invites you to enjoy a spectacular concert on February 16.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade (piano) and laureate of international competitions, professor of the Pilsen State Conservatory (Czech Republic) Roman Fedchuk (violin) will share the same stage.

The concert with the participation of two virtuoso musicians will be an unforgettable gift for classic music lovers.

The musical evening will feature works of Edward Grieg, Paul Duke, Felix Mendelssohn, Pablode Sarasate.

The concert will be held as part of the 3rd World Harmony International Competition of Young performers of Classical music and Folklore.

The competition will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall on February 17-24, bringing together talented singers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

The project aims at promotion of classical music and the popularization of folklore, the identification and support of young talents.

The musicians will be accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of famous conductor, Honored Art Worker Elshad Bagirov.

Within the framework of the contest, Roman Fedchuk's master classes will be held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall on February 17-18.