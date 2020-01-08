Baku to host Int'l Art Competition

By Azernews





The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host Nadezhda (Hope) International Art Competition on January 12.

The contest is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Dance Association with the support of the Cultural Ministry and JamGroup, Trend Life reported.

The competition is held by age category: baby (6 years old), children (up to 10 years old), juniors (up to 16 years old), teenagers (16 years old and older). The competition will feature various genres, including folk, classical, pop, music, shows, fashion, choir and dance.

The main goal of the competition is to reveal and develop the creative potential of the younger generation. The participants, group leaders will also be able to communicate and get advice from members of the jury members.

To ensure the objectivity, the names of participants, studios or schools will not be announced. The professional jury will evaluate only the performance. The winners will be determined by registration number.

