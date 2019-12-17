Baku to host charity exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Museum of Modern Art invites you to take part in a charity exhibition to be held on December 20-27.

The project is organized jointly with famous artist Milena Nabiyeva to mark Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, observed annually on December 31.

The museum will exhibit about 50 works by famous Azerbaijani artists. A charity project of this scale in a similar format is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The project organizer Milena Nabieva noted that the charity will become traditional and every artist will be able to take part in the project future. She also invites representatives of other art fields to join this initiative.

All funds from the charity will be used for the treatment of Narmina Kichibayova, who has T-cell lymphoma.

As Milena says, the life of children is the most valuable thing in the world.

"I wholeheartedly believe that there are many people in Azerbaijan with a big heart, because the traditions of charity are firmly inscribed in our human code. We cannot but follow the deeds of the great Azerbaijani people, who wrote their names in golden letters in the history of care for the afflicted and unprotected. Hearing what a terrible disease a young girl is struggling with, I have decided to help her family and give Narmina the confidence that she won't be left alone with their misfortune...," she told Trend Life.

The charity exhibition will bring together talented artists Altai Sadikhzade, Milena Nabiyeva, Salhab Mammadov, Namig Mammadov, Malik Aghamalov, Zakir Akhmadov, Yavar Sultanov, Eldar Gurbanov, Ali Shamsi, Rashad Mekhdiyev, Arif Huseynov, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Vugar Muradov, Elyar Alimirzoyev, Museib Amirov, Elena Hagverdiyeva, Inna Kostina, Azad Aliyev, Subkhan Mammadov, Nigar Narimanbayova, Ayten Rzaguliyeva, Mahmud Rustamov, Metin Sherifov, Tamilla Hasanova, Rafael Aliyev, Rashad Babaev, Anar Huseynzade, Elnur Babayev, Anar Yolchiyev, Emin Asgarov, Intigam Aghayev, Ragim Gashimov, Eyvaz Sultanly, Jalal Aghayev.

An appeal to charity for Milena Nabieva, a mother of two children, is a need for soul and heart. As she says, once, having seen the eyes of orphans, she has realized that she wanted to bring warmth and care to their life feasibly.

From that moment, her trips to orphanages became permanent. Initially, they were non-public in nature. However, the artist then understood the impossibility of doing much things alone. That's why she attracted close people and those in whose hearts she found a response to this noble activity. According to the artist, her mission is to make orphans believe that their life is important for many people.

The artist believes that the future of such children is an integral part of the country's development.

Therefore, she turned to many famous and eminent artists and encouraged them to take part in this project.

Therefore, the exposition is like a symbiosis of the artists' creativity, a reflection of the interconnections in society. Through the project, national artists want to show that there are orphans. Behind every child is a strong society and state.

Milena Nabiyeva thanks all the artists who responded to her invitation, and invites all concerned people to take part in such a large-scale event.

The opening ceremony starts at 19:00. Admission is only by invitation or registration on the event's Faceboook page.

The exhibition is available from Tuesday to Sunday (11:00-20:00). Ticket price is 5 AZN ($3), 2 AZN ($1) - for students. You can also purchase the works on Facebook page of Minabi Art & Design.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.