National conductor thrills audience in Slovakia

The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra has brilliantly performed under the direction of the chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

Founded in 1949, the orchestra has resided since the 1950s in the Baroque era Reduta Bratislava concert hall.

The concert was of particular importance, as it was the debut performance of an Azerbaijani conductor with a famous orchestra.

Spectacular concert took place at the Great Hall of the Slovak Philharmonic in Bratislava and featured a masterpiece of Azerbaijani classical music - the work "Caravan" by Sultan Hajibeyov, whose 100th birthday is celebrated this year, Trend Life reported.

The music of the outstanding composer was greeted with thunderous applause by the Slovak public. After the concert, Eyyub Guliyev presented the score of "Caravan" to the Slovak Symphony Orchestra as a gift.

The concert also featured the best examples of Russian symphonic music - "Night on the Bald Mountain" by Modest Mussorgsky, a suite from the opera "The Tale of Tsar Saltan" by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, "Polovtsian Dances" by Alexander Borodin and the Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 by Sergei Prokofiev. The concert had a huge response among music lovers.

Eyyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The conductor also successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.




