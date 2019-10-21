Winners of Second ANIMAFILM Festival announced

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival has ended in Baku.

The festival held under the motto "New view on tradition and development", brought together world-famous animators.

The festival started its work with a large conference devoted to Azerbaijani animation - its past and present.

The winners of the 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival have been announced, Azernews reported.

The film "Daughter" (Czech Republic), directed by Daria Kashcheeva was named Best Short Animated Film.

The work "Papito" (U.S.) was awarded in nomination "Best Short Animated Film for Children". The film was directed by Sarika Persaud, Kenneth Rosen.

Iranian authors Mahammed Zare, Raana Vaezi won the prize Best Original Screenplay for a Short Animated Film with the work "Blowing". "Mother on a Tree"(1986), directed Frangiz Kurbanova (Azerbaijan) won Audience Award.

During the three festival days, the audience enjoyed animated films shot for adults and the youngest viewers. Workshops and other events were held as part of the festival.

The international jury was headed by Masud Panachi, famous Azerbaijani director and animator. The jury was composed of professionals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and the Czech Republic.

This year, the festival’s organizing committee decided to invite children to enter Kids Jury, which determined the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children.

