Baku Puppet Theater gets ready for new season

Baku Puppet Theater will open its 88th season on September 15. During the new theater season, spectators will enjoy premieres, interesting programs and fascinating performances.

On this day, young spectators will be shown "J?rtdan" fairy tale. A new play based on the Azerbaijani folk tale "Seven Pomegranate Rods" will be also staged in the new season.

The director of the play is Honored Artist Gurban Masimov, the production designer is Ravana Yagubova, the composer is Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade, and the stage designer is Zulfugar Rufatoglu.

The classic fairy tale will be staged in a unique way as the stage design unites modern design and a traditional puppet style.

By the end of the year, the play of Turkish playwright Hasan Erkek "The Boy Who Got the Name," based on the epic "Dede Gorgud," will be presented to the viewers.

The play will be directed by Anar Mammadov, art director - Igbal Aliyev, composer - Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade.

At the end of the year , a play based on "The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish" by the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin will be staged. The play will be directed by Anar Mammadov, stage designer - Afshan Asadova.

Moreover, Honored Artist Gurban Masimov is working on a theatrical performance "Once Upon a Time", where all the most famous characters of Azerbaijani folk tales will be involved.

Also, the theater staff will stage famous plays "Gochag Ahmad" and "Malikmammad" in a new way.

Baku Puppet Theater has been operating since 2013 under the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The theater aims to transfer the country's rich cultural heritage to future generations and preserve national values.

The foundation of Baku Puppet Theater was laid by artist and director Tarlan Gorchu in the 1980s. Among others, the theater’s repertoire includes works by the founder of Azerbaijani classical music, playwright Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The theater was named after the prominent Azerbaijani writer Abdulla Shaig since 1974.

At present, the theater performs in Azerbaijani and Russian languages for children and adults. Plays of Azerbaijani, Russian and western European playwrights are staged in the theater, including "Haji Gara" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, "The Doctor in Spite of Himself" by Jean Baptiste Moliere, "Almaz" by Jafar Jabbarli, "Big Ivan" by Sergey Obraztsov, etc.