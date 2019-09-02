National conductor delights music lovers in China

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

China’s Silk Road Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, chief conductor of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, have participated in the opening ceremony of the 15th Yunnan International Exhibition in the Kunming Grand Theater.

Eyyub Guliyev and Silk Road Philharmonic Orchestra performed the best classical Chinese music, including "Torch Festival", "The Cloud Terrace", "My Homeland", "Dance of the Gold Snake", "Spring Sunrise" , "Good news from Beijing", "Red Umbrella Dance" and " The Red Flag".

Maria Kurochkina (soprano) and Kunming Chapel Choir also performed at the concert.

The concert was held at full house and aroused great interest among music lovers.

Silk Road Philharmonic Orchestra is expected to visit Baku with a tour soon, where the ensemble will perform in the framework of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival on September 24 in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev.

Eyyub Guliyev graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2005. In 2005-2008, he studied at the Saint Petersburg State Conservatoire and the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Guliyev is the son of People's Artist, tar (stringed musical instrument) player Ramiz Guliyev.

He is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The conductor also collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc..

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.