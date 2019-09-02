National film qualifies for int'l festival final

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

“The First Success of the Nobel Brothers” film has been selected to the final of the Cinema Povero International Festival, taking place in Italy.

Cinema Povero aims to practice, promote and spread the culture and art with particular attention to the cinema sector, audiovisual field, web, inspiring his work to the universal human values.

Jalaladdin Gasimov, the film’s scriptwriter, director and general producer, told Azertag that “The First Success of the Nobel Brothers” documentary, filmed by SSP Production, will participate in the festival’s “Best Documentary” category.

Gasimov mentioned that the film will compete for the first place with films from other countries on September 20.

"I believe that we will take a worthy place," he said.

The film will be sent to over 100 festivals in 40 countries. Movie shooting ended in March 2019. Akbar Goshali is the editor of the documentary, the graphics master is Khagani Mammadov, while Eldost Bayram read the text.

Beginning from 1875, the Nobel Brothers took an active roll in Azerbaijan's oil industry that started developing apace in the second half of the 19th century.

After detecting oil in the Absheron peninsula, Robert Nobel invested his capital in the oil sector and set up drilling operations. He also bought a small kerosene factory and began refining oil.

The Nobel Brothers company officially began operating in 1879. Set up by Robert, Ludwig and Alfred Nobel, the company became the most authoritative and valuable oil company worldwide.

By the early 20th century, the Nobel Brothers Company had become the dominant oil company in Azerbaijan.

The company had capital equal to 30 million rubles and more than 13 plants (including 6 oil processing plants) from the period of 1914 to 1917. Their total oil production was 76 million pounds in 1916.

The Nobel Brothers were also strong humanitarians, who donated funds to schools and ran a hospital.

Ludvig Nobel worked actively to improve working conditions in his factories.