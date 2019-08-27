National film receives prestigious int'l award

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan’s "Sholler's Archive" feature film has received the prestigious American Accolade Global Film Competition award for August.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director Jalaladdin Gasimov got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

"Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier, "Sholler's Archive" was named the Best Feature Film, while "The First Success of Nobel Brothers" was selected as the Best Documentary Film at the Under the Stars International Film Festival in Italy.

"Sholler's Archive" was also awarded the prizes at Noord-Holland European Cinematography Awards. The film won in the nominations "Best Dramatic Film" and "Best Feature Film".

The film also grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France. In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

In February, 2019, "Sholler's Archive" won a prize at the third Rosarito Film Festival held in Mexico.

Established in 2003, Accolade Global Film Competition is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve.

It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality shorts and new media. The Accolade promotes award winners through press releases to over 40,000 filmmakers, industry contacts and additional international media and distribution outlets.