Yugh Theater and Bulgarian director to surprise viewers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Yugh Theater and Bulgarian director Hristo Stoychev are going to surprise the viewers with unique project.

The theater workers and Bulgarian director will present Shakespeare's "Richard III" in a new way as the play will feature only four characters.

The theater troupe met with Bulgarian director during the International Theater Conference. Hristo Stoichev is one of the art critics, who has been selected by the fascinating outlook and the artistic thinking. He is also fond of the Azerbaijani culture. The director's play "The Misanthrope" staged by the Lankaran State Drama Theater in 2000, was highly appreciated by experts. The theater's new work will be presented to the audience in September.

"We believe that the implementation of this international project will be of great importance both for the creative development of Yugh Theater, as well as for the integration of Azerbaijani theater into the world theater space, " said Elchin Jafarov, director of the theater.

Richard III is a historical play by William Shakespeare believed to have been written around 1593. The play demonstrates the Machiavellian rise to power and subsequent short reign of King Richard III of England.

The play begins with Richard standing in "a street", describing the re-accession to the throne of his brother, King Edward IV of England, eldest son of the late Richard, Duke of York, implying the year is 1471.

The work is often abridged; for example, certain peripheral characters are removed entirely. In such instances, extra lines are often invented or added from elsewhere in the sequence to establish the nature of characters' relationships.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

During its history, the Yugh Theater has staged more than 90 plays. Today, it occupies a special place in the theater art of the country. The theater’s troupe has participated in many international festivals.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.