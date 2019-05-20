Baku to host Iranian artist's personal exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center will host Iranian artist Vadud Muazzin's personal exhibition on May 22-26.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Artists Union and the Baku Museum Center.

The exhibition will feature works of the artists made in various painting techniques. Art lovers can visit the exhibition for free.

Vadud Muazzin was born in 1960 in Ardabil. He has been engaged in drawing since 1980.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in the U.S., Canada and France.

Muazzin is also a participant of many joint exhibitions organized in Tehran, Tabriz, Enzeli and Ardabil.

In 2002, Mouzzin organized an exhibition in Baku, which the national leader Heydar Aliyev personally visited. The artist’s personal exhibitions were also successfully held in Baku in 2013 and 2018.

In addition to painting, Muazzin is also an incredibly talented sculptor and musician. He is the author of numerous sculptures. He has shared music secrets with his students and raised many talented artists and musicians. Also, his four-volume book was published in Iran.

The Museum Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is located in Baku. It includes the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, the Azerbaijan State Theater Museum, the Independence Museum of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Museum of History of Religion, an art gallery, a circular ceremonial hall and an assembly hall.

Classical and conceptual art exhibitions of modern Azerbaijan, anniversaries and personal exhibitions of famous artists are demonstrated here.

Baku Museum Center closely cooperates with the museums of Russia, Georgia, the U.S., France and Germany.

Various kinds of events, conferences of international organizations of UNESCO, UN, TURKSOY, seminars, memorial evenings to famous people, press conferences, etc. are held in the Museum Center.



