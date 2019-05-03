Fashion's most influential players gather in City of Winds

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion's most influential players, critics, designers and models have gathered in the City of Winds to enjoy the 2019 latest clothing trends.

The 9th season of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week was opened with a fashion show of Kazakh designer Alex Chzhen, who delighted the audience with romantic looks, Trend Life reported.

Models went to the podium in wide-brimmed hats and loose-fitting outfits of mostly black color.

Straight lines on the outfits and peas of various sizes emphasized classical femininity, and silk ties on the necks of the models added special tenderness to the fashion looks.

In place of softness and elegance comes masculinity and brutality. These qualities distinguished the collection of the Kazakh brand "Nomad Homme". The brand presented the collection in the style of wearable underground for men who are not afraid to stand out from the crowd. Capes with hoods, as if borrowed from the fighters from the boxing ring, gave the collection boldness and a slight tinge of aggressiveness.

The guests were also shown tender dresses with floral prints and flounces from the Ukrainian brand Mayumi, which translates from Japanese as "perfect beauty".

The name for the brand was chosen quite right. Despite the fact that the collection did not strike the imagination with some incredible solutions, it nevertheless appealed to the fashion lovers because the beauty lies in simplicity.

If the first looks from the collection of the Ukrainian designer Alyona Pristupko caused associations with the housewives from the films of the golden age of Hollywood, in the second half of the show the raincoats thrown over the dresses showcased the sensual side of femininity.

Azerbaijani "Chekhmechi" footwear brand attracted attention with its creative approach to the fashion show. Guests of the fashion week have become accustomed to the fact that numerous celebrities are taking part in the fashion shows of this brand. This time the brand decided to surprise with the entertainment component.

Before the fashion show, capoeiristas came out on the podium. They appeared on the catwalk together with models who presented to the audience both the classic and the avant-garde shoe collection.

Model of beauty contests "The Best Model Of Azerbaijan 2007" and "The Best Model Of The World 2007" Rustam Jabrayilov, TV host and actor Shakhriyar Abilov, top makeup artist Natalia Ismayilova and many others walked as models.

National brand "Meeamee", under the direction of a young designer Medina Zalova, pleased the guests not only with the original geometric and asymmetric tailoring of dresses, but also with the original choreography of the show.

The first day of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week ended with the fashion show of "Scandar" brand. After the fashion shows, fashion lovers enjoyed afterparty at L’Avenue restaurant.

The second day of the Fashion Week featured fashion collection of famous designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey - Aynoor, Alan Volovikis, Embr Atelier, Fakhriya Khalafova, Arunaz Couture and Guler Baysal.

