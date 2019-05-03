K-Pop festival coming to Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For many years, Korean pop music has enjoyed marvelous success around the world.

The popularity of K-Pop is rising every day. With their catchy songs, K-Pop bands have already captured the attention of the international music scene.

As the genre's fame continues to grow, numerous K-Pop festivals are being organized all over the world.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan has announced the 2019 Baku K-Pop World Festival. The festival will take place at the Baku Academy of Music on May 4.

The winner of the festival will be granted with an opportunity to participate in the first main qualifying round for the 2019 K-Pop World Festival to be held in Changwon, South Korea.