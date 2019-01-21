Azerbaijan to be represented at Berlin Film Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 69th Berlin Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious events, known as Berlinale, will take place on February 7-17 in Germany.

Every year, the Festival presents about 400 films, including some 100 short films.

Samira Asgarova will represent Azerbaijan at the international film festival Berlinale Talent to be held on February 9-14 as part of the festival, Report.az informed.

She will take part in one of the largest film exhibitions of the world - the European cinema market, meet with foreign distributors, and discuss potential cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Asgarova was selected from among 3,400 applicants from 130 countries to participate in this program.

Notably, Samira Asgarova organizes demonstration of local and foreign films at cinemas in Azerbaijan’s leading distributing company Cinema Distribution.

Berlinale Festival, which has been held every year since 1951, is considered one of the most anticipated cultural events of the world cinematography.

The festival is composed of seven different film sections. Films are chosen in each category by a section director with the advice of a committee of film experts.

The Golden Bear (German: Goldener Bär) is the highest prize awarded for the best film at the Berlin International Film Festival.