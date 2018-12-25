Azerbaijani dance ensemble stuns Turkish audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) celebrates its 25th anniversary.

In honor of this significant date, various festive events have been held throughout the whole of year.

The final event took place in the city of Kastamonu (Turkey). Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble performed at the gala concert, Day.Az reported.

More than 250 artists and musicians took part in the event.

The performance of the Azerbaijani ensemble was one of the most remarkable ones.

TURKSOY General Secretary Dusen Kaseinov stressed that the Azerbaijani ensemble performed at a high level. The ensemble presented a grand show.

The Secretary General also sent a letter of thanks to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, expressing his admiration for the beauty and vibrant Azerbaijani dances and the professionalism and talent of national artists.

The concert was widely covered in the media of Turkic-speaking countries and was broadcast on Turkish television.

Azerbaijani artists performed "Qaytagi" and the dance of naghara musicians.

The head of the ensemble is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Rufat Khalilzade, the choreographer is honored artist Khanlar Bashirov, director - honored artist Elchin Gadimov.

The State Dance Ensemble experienced its revival several years ago, after People’s Artist of Russia Dikal Muzakayev joined the ensemble as artistic director.

A unique program was prepared, the first national ballet in the Caucasus was staged. The significantly increased level of professionalism of the dancers, changes in the artistic design of dance numbers and the enrichment of the program did not go unnoticed by the audience both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

For example, the ensemble successfully performed in Russo and Turkey with a concert program "My Azerbaijan" and the one-act ballet "Koroghlu" (The Blind Man's Son).

Folk dances, reflecting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, stunning choreography, dance skills and vibrant national costumes have left no one indifferent.

On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis from all over the world, the Azerbaijani State Dance Ensemble will perform with an ambitious concert program and one-act ballet at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 25.



