Colorful works of national artist delight art lovers

A personal exhibition of artist Ruhulla Hasanzade has opened at Contemporary Art Center.

In their remarks, national artist of Azerbaijan Arif Aziz and Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, art historian Ziyadhan Aliyev stressed that the exposition "Ruh" is the first large personal exhibition of the artist after his works were presented at the exhibition in the Egyptian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition features unique and colorful works.

Along with this, Ruhulla Gasanzade is the author of book illustrations as well.

It was noted that the creative work of Ruhulla Gasanzade once again proves that the art of painting in the country is fast developing, Trend Life reported.

Ruhulla Hasanzade expressed his gratitude to all those present at the event, adding that the exhibition is of great importance for him as it takes place on the day of the 65th anniversary of his father - the artist and sculptor Ibrahim Hasanzade.

The exhibition includes about 30 paintings of the author, which he created over the past two years. In his work, Ruhulla Gasanzade touches upon the theme of the soul, he talks about what goals a person has set himself.

The works of Hasanzade are woven with vivid emotions and deep meaning, and the bright colors in the paintings are like rays of the sun, charging with incredible energy.

Notably, Ruhulla Hasanzade graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. The artists successfully presented his works both at home and abroad.








