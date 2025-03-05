Major leak prevention works to start at Lavain Reservoir

By Qabil Ashirov



Major repair works are set to begin at the Lavain Reservoir, located in the Astara district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Regional Water Management Service, under the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources.

The Service has initiated the necessary steps for these repairs. The repairs are aimed at preventing leaks within the reservoir. In this regard, the agency is currently seeking a company to carry out the work and is prepared to allocate ?200,000 ($117,647)for the project.

It is worth noting that the Lavain Reservoir was commissioned in 1967 for the purpose of irrigating agricultural lands. The reservoir is fed by three sources: the L?vain, Sixaru, and Dig?di rivers.