SOCAR, KazMunayGaz, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz sign cooperation agreements

By Nazrin Abdul



The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Kazakhstan's KazMunayGaz, Russia's Tatneft, and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz have signed memorandums of cooperation aimed at strengthening their partnership.

The agreement was made during the "Digitalization, Industrial Safety, and Procurement in the Energy Sector" conference in Baku. The focus of the partnership is on advancing digital technologies and improving industrial safety standards.

KazMunayGaz's statement highlighted that the agreements include plans for exchanging knowledge in the development and implementation of digital solutions, as well as strategies to prevent man-made disasters and mitigate their impact.

The discussions also covered the adoption of innovative technologies, enhancing industrial safety, and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation to ensure the sustainable growth of the oil and gas industry. KazMunayGaz emphasized its ongoing efforts to expand collaborations with key partners in technology exchange, geological exploration, and hydrocarbon production.

In conclusion, this quadrilateral agreement marks a significant step in enhancing technological advancements and safety practices across the region's energy sector, paving the way for future collaboration and innovation.