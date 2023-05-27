Baku-Tbilisi-Kars being expanded to attract more cargo to Middle Corridor - Azerbaijani Railways

Necessary measures are being taken to accelerate the pace of construction on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway in order to increase the potential of cargo transportation, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC.

The BTK railway has attracted new contractors to accelerate renovation and construction work to complete the project as soon as possible on the BTK section passing through Georgia, with a length of 183 km and with a complex geographical terrain.

"Repair and restoration work on the railway line in the mountainous and wooded area of Marabda-Kartsakhi with the complicated terrain, originally commissioned in 2017, was started as part of measures to upgrade the road infrastructure, and increase the capacity of the line and traffic safety," the company said.

As a result, the ongoing work will play an important role in the delivery of even more cargo from China and Central Asia to Europe.

"The fast delivery of goods from Asia to Europe with just one transshipment operation through Azerbaijan significantly distinguishes the BTK in the regional transport network," the company added.

In addition, currently the railway lines are fully electrified, the construction of the railway line is mostly completed, and work is being carried out at 12 stations on power supply, installation of communication and alarm equipment.

Moreover, according to the company, in order to complete these activities as soon as possible, cargo transportation has been temporarily restricted on the line since mid-May.