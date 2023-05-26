Canada & Azerbaijan discuss expansion of trade relations

A delegation of members of the Canadian Eurasian Chamber of Commerce (CACC) visited Baku Port, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the visit was to develop business relations and expand trade relations between Canadian business institutions and Baku Port. The delegation includes representatives of Canadian businesses such as 5Blue Processing, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, JORI Logistics, Black Powder Solutions, Master Flo Valve Co, Stream-Flo Industries" and Thermal Design Engineering.

CACC members met with the port's operations and commercial team to explore potential partnership opportunities, business collaborations, and trade prospects. At the meeting, various areas of cooperation were discussed, ways of development of areas of mutual interest were explored. The guests were informed about the infrastructure, operational possibilities, and services of the port.