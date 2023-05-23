Direct flights between Baku, Sialkot to begin soon - Ambassador

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov has said that direct flights between Baku and Sialkot are likely to start soon, which is likely to increase mutual business relations between the two countries.

According to Azernews, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov said this in a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Commerce and Industry, Adnan Jalil on Sunday.

The Ambassador said that direct flights between the Azerbaijan city of Baku and the city of Sialkot in Pakistan will be started in the next two months, which will strengthen the connection of this big industrial city of Pakistan with Azerbaijan.

He said that earlier weekly flights have been started between Lahore and Baku in Pakistan, which are continuing successfully and these connections are extremely important for the strengthening of economic and trade relations.

The Ambassador said that he is in constant contact with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he has visited Peshawar Chamber of Commerce several times.

He said that Peshawar is an important city from an economic and historical point of view, which has historical relations with Azerbaijan and Central Asian states. He said that the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a very important role in trade with Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

He said that Peshawar and Azerbaijan have similarities in culture and food, which can make the historical relationship between the two regions more sustainable in the present era.

He said that in the year 2022, 53,000 people visited Azerbaijan from Pakistan, which can be used to assess the mutual relations between the people of the two countries.

The ambassador expressed the hope that the number of people going to Azerbaijan from Pakistan will increase in this year 2023. He said that he will play his full role to increase the economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The envoy of Azerbaijan said that tourism between the two regions cannot be excluded, which will increase the relations between the two regions.

He said that the private sector, including the chamber of commerce, will play an important role in the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and the business community of Peshawar is preparing to play its role in this regard.

On this occasion, the provincial minister of commerce and industry Adnan Jalil invited the ambassador of Azerbaijan to come and discuss investment and trade relations with the business community.

He said that he will soon lead a trade delegation to Azerbaijan. He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have extensive cooperation opportunities in various fields including textile and agriculture and industry and trade.