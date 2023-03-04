Meeting with foreign trade participants involved 25 company reps to discuss improvement on customs operations

A meeting with foreign trade participants was held at the General Customs Department of Air Transport, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized in order to strengthen the customs-business dialogue, to create more fertile conditions in the customs field for foreign trade participants, and to study and apply the proposals and opinions of business representatives regarding the adopted decisions and innovations.

In the meeting, the innovations applied for the purpose of easy and fast implementation of customs operations, increasing the rationality of procedures, and strengthening satisfaction and accessibility were discussed. Also, the rules of using the new electronic service "Electronic account page" were explained online, and information was given about the benefits of the innovation.

In the meeting attended by twenty-five company representatives, the questions addressed by foreign trade participants regarding the acceleration of customs operations, especially the clearance of perishable goods, were answered in detail, and suggestions and opinions were heard.