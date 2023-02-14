Alex Kaplun: "Israeli companies more into the Azerbaijani market"

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Holding the Innovation Forum will lead to the development of IT relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, Azernews reports, citing the president of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alex Kaplun, telling the Azerbaijani-Israeli Innovation Forum on Agriculture and Education.

According to A. Kaplun, there are joint ventures that work closely together in Azerbaijan as well as in Israel.

"I am sure that we will achieve great success by holding such events, as the innovation sector is currently playing a very important role," he added.

The expert noted that many Israeli companies are also interested in entering the Azerbaijani market. Notably, Azerbaijan and Israel cooperate closely in the cyber security sector.

It is significant to note that Israel recognized the state independence of Azerbaijan on December 25, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 7, 1992.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $1.7bn.