Slovenian companies eye new investment opportunities in Azerbaijan – minister

By Trend

Slovenian companies expect that new projects will be launched by Azerbaijani government and new investment opportunities will be available present themselves, Matjaž Han, Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology, said in an exclusive interview with Trend November 19.

"We are glad that a number of new investment incentives has been launched by the government. As perspective areas to increase bilateral economic cooperation in trade exchange and investments we see: green technologies and recycling; renewable energy sources; telecommunication and ICT; e-government; construction and engineering; chemical and pharmaceutical industry; logistics and transport; automotive industry; tourism," said the minister.

Matjaž Han went on to add that in Slovenia business has been thriving, which has resulted in strong economic growth in the last few years.

"Every company and investor, which has a clear vision of business in Slovenia, sustainable attitude and responsibility is more than welcome in Slovenia. We offer a stimulating and stable business environment. The Slovenian government is committed to improve it even further with proactive reforms and is constantly taking measures to create a competitive, transparent, simple and investor-friendly environment. Our central geostrategic position at the heart of Europe with direct access to the Adriatic Sea and modern infrastructure are important factors of our competitiveness."