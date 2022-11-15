Azerbaijan, ISSA eye prospects for cooperation dev't

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have discussed the prospects for the cooperation development, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and ISSA's President Mohammed Azman. Azerbaijan's Labor Minister Sahil Babayev also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the ISSA and Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Information was given about the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan in the social sphere, the improvement of social protection of the population, and continuous measures taken to improve the quality of services provided to the population.

The International Social Security Association is the world's leading international organization for social security institutions, government departments, and agencies. The ISSA promotes excellence in social security administration through professional guidelines, expert knowledge, services, and support to enable its members to develop dynamic social security systems and policies throughout the world.

Azerbaijan became a member of the ISSA Bureau in 2004.