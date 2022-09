Moldovan PM to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supply

By Azernews



Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

“The prime minister will visit Baku to attend the meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which will take place on October 10-12. Among the issues to be discussed is the possibility of importing natural gas from Azerbaijan,” the Moldovan government’s press service reported.

Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said that Moldova is considering the possibility of signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan. He noted that Moldova consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and would like to sign a contract to receive gas in the range of 1 to 3 billion cubic meters per year.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.