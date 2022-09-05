Baku, Warsaw eye involvement of Polish companies in projects underway in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Warsaw have discussed the opportunities for the participation of Polish companies in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov and Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the two countries in the areas of energy, trade, mutual investment, startups, organization of business missions, and other sectors. During the meeting, the parties noted bilateral relations in the framework of the Twinning projects, emphasizing the prospects for partnership expansion.

They highlighted that there are ample opportunities for establishing links between Azerbaijan’s Economic Zone Development Agency and the relevant Polish agencies, as well as for organizing business forums and meetings between entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the sides noted the prospects for cooperation in the transport and transit sector, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as in the digital economy and innovation sectors.

The parties also exchanged views on the current state of trade and economic relations and the prospects for their expansion.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 21, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland was opened on August 30, 2004, while the embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan on August 23, 2001. Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.



