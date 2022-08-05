Governor of Azerbaijan's Central Bank meets with investment companies' executives

By Trend

The Governor of Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov held a meeting with investment companies' executives, Trend reports citing CBA.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues of increasing the role and institutional development of capital market in economy of Azerbaijan, modernization of securities market infrastructure, the improvement of regulatory and control processes and control in the area in accordance with international standards.

Kazimov noted that, macroeconomic and financial stability as the result of the ongoing reforms and development policy has been ensured in Azerbaijan.

He stressed the particular importance of the work in further improvement of the leading role of financial markets in Azerbaijan, in particular, the formation of a capital market that meets international standards and provides ample opportunities for financing the economy, and the creation of capitalization mechanisms that ensure the transformation of the savings of the population into investments.

In turn, the executives of investment companies expressed their opinions on current and strategic issues of capital market development, improvement of market infrastructure and promotion in the market.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place with representatives of investment companies on improving the regulatory framework and regulatory mechanisms in the capital market, increasing the role of financial intermediation, stimulating the activities of investment funds, optimizing clearing and settlement systems with securities, creating a stimulating tax climate in the securities market, expanding the range of investment securities traded on stock exchange.