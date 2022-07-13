Expert: Relations between Italy, Azerbaijan getting even stronger [INTERVIEW]

This year Azerbaijan and Italy are marking the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. The relations between the two countries, which are based on historical roots and traditions of friendship, have developed dynamically in all directions over the past 30 years. Azerbaijan and Italy have a multidimensional strategic partnership in political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and so on.

Ayya Lmahamad of Azernews presents an exclusive interview with the Italian economic and geopolitical expert, journalist Domenico Letizia on the Azerbaijani-Italian relations, gas export, the restoration process of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, and prospects of future cooperation between the two countries.

Q: What is your assessment of the current state of Azerbaijani-Italian relations?

A: With Russia's aggression against Ukraine, relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are getting even stronger. Italy and Azerbaijan with their energy collaboration can rewrite the role of Europe and the West and contribute to ending energy problems in Europe. Furthermore, the continuous collaboration of Azerbaijan with Italy and connections with Europe push Baku to deepen the European reality more and more, bringing the country closer to the European economic, cultural and social model. I would not be surprised if within the next decade there would be the talk of Azerbaijan joining the European community. An accession that I would also extend to Georgia to start important relations between the tolerant and Europe-loving Caucasus.

Q: What role does Italy as a consumer place on Azerbaijani gas? Simultaneously, what can Azerbaijan do to go the extra mile for Europe in light of the recent energy crisis?

A: Italy owes a lot to Azerbaijan in this period of a world energy crisis caused by the cowardly Russian aggression on the European world, to the sovereignty of Ukraine. Thanks to Azerbaijan, Italy continues to have a very important energy source: gas. The collaboration and energy cooperation between the two countries will continue and according to the Italian institutions, there are plans to make TAP also a hub for the production of hydrogen to accompany the increase in energy flows of gas from Azerbaijan.

Q: In your opinion, are there any prospects for signing new cooperation accords between Italy and Azerbaijan in other sectors? What might be prospective spheres of cooperation, in your opinion?

A: Certainly. Beyond culture, I imagine agriculture, scientific research, climate protection, innovation of agricultural processes and the aspect of free tax zones and the prospects for cooperation for the growth of the blue economy become very interesting.

Q: Italian companies are involved in the restoration process of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories? Do you see growth in the number of Italian businesses in Azerbaijan?

A: Great news. Italy's capability can be a stimulus to Azerbaijani's post-war economic growth. The excellent work done by the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Italy is contributing to the growth of knowledge of Azerbaijani economic opportunities in Italy. I am convinced that numerous entrepreneurs will always look with increasing attention to Azerbaijani's capabilities.

Q: As a journalist, I am very keen on finding out your views on the reasons behind amicable relations between Azerbaijan and Italy? And this is the case when the relations between Baku and other European nations cannot get to the point Azerbaijan would wish to.

A: Relations are excellent and much is due to Azerbaijani diplomatic action in Italy. A talented ambassador who loves Italy has contributed to the growth of relationships and the intertwining of opportunities. The Baku government has an excellent ambassador to Italy. The current Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy is among the most prepared and effective people I have ever met.

Q: Education can play a crucial role in bettering and deepening the relations between the two nations. What, in your view, are untapped and unexploited spheres?

A: The multicultural model of Azerbaijan deserves to be known and valued everywhere. I believe that it can be useful to strengthen university cooperation programs and for young professionals by acquiring and studying the multicultural model of Azerbaijan and spreading the religious dialogue that exists in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani-Italian relations:

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 8, 1992. Italy's first embassy in the South Caucasus was opened in Azerbaijan in 1997 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has been functioning since 2003.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Last year, Azerenergy and Ansaldo Energia signed a cooperation agreement on the construction of energy infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. According to the agreement, Ansaldo Energia will supply equipment for four 110 kV substations to be built in the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Gubadli regions.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of energy to Italy. In Azerbaijan, over 100 Italian companies operating in various fields are registered. At the same time, Italian firms have contracts worth more than € 10 billion ($11.8 billion) for Azerbaijani projects both inside and outside the country. Azerbaijan's total investment in the Italian economy is estimated to be around € 1.7 billion ($2 billion), with Italy investing approximately € 770 million ($910.8 million) in Azerbaijan.

The two countries' trade turnover was $9.6 billion in 2021, with Italy also being Azerbaijan's main trade partner.