Azerbaijan reveals number of people employed through labor contracts

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The number of people in Azerbaijan employed through labor contracts has increased by 400,000 as a result of social reforms since 2018.

The information was posted on the Facebook page of Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Mustafa Abbasbayli.

According to Abbasbayli, to date, payroll in the country has increased by 2.2 times.

"The share of wages in GDP grew from 12.7 to 17.1 percent, the average salary - by 41 percent, the wages of media workers - by 81 percent, and the minimum wage - by 2.3 times," he added.

As of May 1, 2022, more than 1.6 million people were employed through labor contracts in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war in November 2020.