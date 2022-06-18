Azerbaijan reveals energy production volume from renewables

By Trend

A total of 930.9 million kWh of electricity, including hydropower with an increase of 118 million kWh, was generated from renewables in the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

"In the reporting period, hydropower plants produced 768.7 million kW/h, wind turbines – 41.1 million kW/h, solar power plants – 24.4 million kW/h, and solid household waste plants – 96.7 million kW/h," the minister wrote.