Bulgaria's ex-president upbeat on Azerbaijan's renewable energy dev't

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Bulgaria's ex-President Rosen Plevneliev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully develop in the sphere of renewable energy, and the production of fuel in the future, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the opening of the IX Global Baku Forum.

According to Plevneliev, Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and policy are aimed at supporting business, and relations with partners in establishing energy supplies.

"We want to thank Azerbaijan for being a reliable, sustainable energy partner," Plevneliev added.

Speaking at the event, Former Vice President of ExxonMobil Jean Baderschneider stated that Azerbaijan is expected to become a hydro hub.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's great potential for the production of solar and wind energy, she noted that the country's energy resources ensure its economic independence.

“Azerbaijan has considerable capacity related to renewable energy," she added.

Talking on the agenda of the 9th Global Baku Forum, Former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija noted that discussions on sustainable development in the South Caucasus will be held during the event.

Further, the official noted that the liberated Karabakh region is not just a part of Azerbaijan.

"The word 'Karabakh' has several meanings. The region symbolizes the genocides, aggression, and violations of international law," he added.

Similarly, Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Former Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Serageldin Ismail noted that the restoration of Karabakh is an important issue on the agenda.

"The restoration and development of the Karabakh region is an important issue in the development of Azerbaijan as a whole," Serageldin said.

Noting the importance of the return of people to their homes, he emphasized that the most difficult task today of demining the territories is an obstacle to the further development of the Karabakh region.

Moreover, he stressed that successful development in Karabakh has already begun.

"Karabakh region has potential for development in many economic areas, including energy. We hope that the recovery process will lead to sustainable development in both energy and other areas," Serageldin said.

Later on, Serageldin shared his excitement about being in Azerbaijan on the eve of the 9th Global Baku Forum.

While delivering a speech at the press conference, the co-chair expressed hope for intensive discussions during the Forum that would commence on June 16.

"A number of important issues will be discussed within the forum. Hopefully, the talks and discussions over the next three days will be effective," he added.