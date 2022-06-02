Baker Hughes talks energy efficiency of latest technologies at Baku Forum

By Trend

Energy losses should be reduced against the backdrop of growing consumption, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes Company Lorenzo Simonelli said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, more energy is globally needed as demand and consumption are growing. At the same time, energy must be not only clean, but also reliable," Simonelli noted.

According to him, it will be very difficult to achieve the sustainable development goals before 2050. When talking about energy efficiency, it’s necessary to understand that a lot of energy is wasted in the process.

"We see natural gas as a factor playing big role. As an energy technology company, we can ensure capturing CO2 and re-inject it using the technologies which we have already obtained," the CEO noted.