Baku discusses energy cooperation with Bucharest, Rome, Nur-Sultan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held a series of meetings with foreign officials in Baku on the fringes of the Baku Energy Week to weigh up the pros and cons of energy cooperation at a time when the global market is under huge strain, Azernews reports.

Cooperation with Romania

At a meeting with Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Daniel Popescu, the Azerbaijani minister looked into issues of supplying natural gas and oil, as well as the Black Sea submarine power and digital connectivity project between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania.

In this regard, they discussed the possibility of exporting green energy to Europe at the expense of the huge wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea through this project.

Shahbazov emphasized that the use of wind energy in the Caspian Sea is in the interest of investors, adding that the agreement to be signed in this direction soon will increase the export opportunities of green energy.

Cooperation with Italy

As part of the Baku Energy Week, Parviz Shahbazov also held a meeting with Italy's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Ecological Transition Vannia Gava.

During the meeting, they discussed the development of energy cooperation between the two countries, underlining the importance of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in strengthening Italy's energy supply and its position in the European gas market.

Shahbazov noted that natural gas supply through TAP plays an important role in energy cooperation with Italy, Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. He added that by the end of the year, gas exports to Italy under short and long-term contracts were projected at 9.5 billion cubic meters, and by increasing the capacity of TAP, it is possible to supply more natural gas not only to Italy but also to other European countries.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation with Italian companies in the field of renewable energy, as well as support for the demining process of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the meeting with Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and the status of the energy markets.

Moreover, the opportunities associated with the transportation of Kazakhstan's energy resources to the world market were evaluated.

In addition to the transit of Kazakhstani oil and oil products through Azerbaijan, the measures taken at the level of working groups to deliver liquefied natural gas to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea were also discussed during the meeting.