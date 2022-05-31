Azerbaijan appoints new board members for Central Bank

By Trend

New members have been appointed to the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

This issue has been discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

A draft resolution of the parliament on the appointment of new board members of the CBA was included in the meeting agenda.

The candidates for the board membership were Rashad Orujov, who is currently the CBA's general director, and Aliyar Mammadyarov, who is an adviser to the chairman of the Central Bank.

After discussion, their candidacies were put to a vote and approved.