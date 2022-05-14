Azerbaijan's Central Bank auctions off its notes

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 252 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, five investors submitted eight bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 84.7 million manat ($49.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.9865 manat or $57.67 (2.94 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of bonds is January 20, 2023.