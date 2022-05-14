Azerbaijan Railways considering raising prices for international cargo transportation

By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC may raise prices for international cargo transportation, said the head of the CJSC cargo transportation department Emil Akhmedov, Trend reports.

"The main issue is to ensure the stability of the passage of goods through Azerbaijan. It is very important that after the change in the geopolitical situation, cargo transportation should pass through Azerbaijan. This requires timely transportation of goods. We are in favor of raising prices for new orders," Akhmedov said.

He noted that a protocol for raising prices for cargo transportation along the corridor was signed during a meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) representatives.