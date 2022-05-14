SOCAR's Azerikimya PU to resume its activities

By Trend

The ethylene-polyethylene plant of the Azerikimya Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will resume its operations from May 16 after scheduled maintenance, Director of the plant Ogtay Niftaliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the plant was shut down for routine maintenance in parallel with the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery on April 4.

"Even if the refinery doesn't resume activities, the Azerikimya PU has enough raw materials to reactivate its work from May 16," Niftaliyev said.