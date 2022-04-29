Azercosmos, Swiss Signalhorn ink cooperation accord

By Azernews





Azerbaijan's satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company Signalhorn.

Under the agreement, Signalhorn will serve its customers from the African region via the C band of the Azerspace-1 satellite.

Moreover, Azercosmos and Signalhorn will provide broadband satellite services and a wide range of satellite applications for humanitarian projects in Africa using the iDirect satellite communications platform.

“Our cooperation with Signalhorn will further strengthen our position in the African region, and our advanced, reliable and flexible solutions will lead to new projects,” Azercosmos's CCO Mark Guthrie said.

In turn, Signalhorn's CCO Nigel Gibson stated that the new agreement will ensure continued cooperation between the two companies and increase the number of Azerspace-1 satellite users in Africa.

"We are confident in the reliability of our service with our partner Azercosmos," Gibson said.

It should be noted that Signalhorn has over 40 years of experience in network services and communications solutions globally.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fiber-optic network.

In 2021, Azercosmos exported services worth around $45.3 million to 41 countries. The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 89 percent of its total revenues. The top five countries to which Azercosmos exported services last year were France, the U.S., the UK, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.